O'Neill x Hello Kitty launches for summer 2018

Surf and lifestyle brand O’Neill has teamed up with Hello Kitty to launch a girls summer collection, featuring swimwear, apparel and accessories.

The summer collection, inspired by vintage aloha features girl's swimwear, cover-ups, graphic T-shirts, tank tops and beach accessories, including a baseball cap and a pink bucket hat, all of which have been embellished with Hello Kitty details.

Highlights from the initial collection include a one-shoulder maillot with ruffles and an all-over Hello Kitty print, a woven cover-up with pom-pom trim and embroidered cutout design and a tote bag that morphs into a beach towel.

The debut collection will range from 18 to 54 dollars, in sizes 2T through to 6, and will be available from oneill.com, Sanrio’s website and selected stores, and from May it will also be stocked in selected Nordstrom stores and through its website.

The summer line will be followed up with an autumn/winter capsule collection that will debut in May.

Image: courtesy of O'Neill x Hello Kitty