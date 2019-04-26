Oasis launches spring campaign with England netball team

Womenswear retailer Oasis has unveiled its spring campaign in collaboration with the English national netball team, Vitality Roses.

The collaboration comes hot on the heels of Oasis' new “refreshed” brand identity revealed in March in collaboration with branding agency Red Bee Creative.

Following Vitality Roses’ gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, Oasis said it was keen to be part of the growing support for both the team and the sport as a whole, and was happy to be the first female high-street fashion brand to partner with a sports body. The new campaign features three members of the gold-medal squad: Ama Agbeze, England captain, Jade Clarke, England’s most capped player, and Eboni Usoro-Brown, three-time Commonwealth Games competitor.

“Vitality Roses is such a dynamic organisation at the moment, and we were so thrilled to be able to bring them together with Oasis,” Charlie Mawer, executive creative director of Red Bee, said in a statement. “As a sport exclusively for women, filled with incredible role models, and with the World Cup coming to Liverpool this summer, it was a perfect fit.”

The full Oasis campaign will roll-out in-store and across social media and owned channels from 26 April.