Oasis Stores invites consumers to press preview

Womenswear retailer Oasis is aiming to get to know its consumers better by inviting them to get a sneak peek of its autumn/winter 2017 collections, alongside its seasonal press day for the first time.

Normally press previews are reserved for fashion industry insiders and the press and take place months before the pieces hit stores so that editors can pull looks for photoshoots and get a sense of the trends ahead of the new season. However, this season, Oasis is to engage with its customers by inviting them to the immersive brand experience set in a Victorian gallery that features a number of rooms highlighting the brand’s key trends for autumn/winter.

The brand states that they want to get to know their consumers more and adds that as it has a “highly engaged” customer base it feels that opening up the press preview is the “next step in allowing the customer to be a part of the journey sooner and shaping what the brand will do in the season ahead”.

Oasis customers will enter the ‘The Extraordinary Chronicles of the Curious Bookshop’ interactive space where they will be able to preview the collections, as well as have the opportunity to provide feedback on their favourites using the retailer's app. Within the Oasis app is a built-in barcode scanner to scan QR codes on products on the day. Scanning will give two options, ‘Love it’ or ‘Not for Me’, further giving the customer a voice on what they want to see in the autumn/winter collections.

In addition, if the consumer loves the product, the app will also give them the option to join an email waiting list to be notified when their favourite pieces land in stores and online come the autumn/winter season.

Hash Ladha, Oasis chief operating officer, said: “The AW17 Customer Preview demonstrates that we truly value our customer’s opinions, they are at the heart of everything we do. As a brand, we are constantly looking to evolve how we work in order to bring our customers closer to the brand.

“We know from previous seasons that they love our campaigns, our positive point of view and our fun engaging events, this seemed like the obvious next step in being on the journey together.”

The sneak peek will also feature goody bags, including a free leather bag or bookmark that each visitor can then monogram with their initials, seasonal food and drinks, as well as a calligraphy station to further personalise gifts.

There will also be two branded Oasis Tuk Tuk’s that will be on hand to take customers to the nearby Tottenham Court Road store where a concept store has been set up featuring Terrarium and Calligraphy workshops, free prosecco for those who show their ticket from the event at the stores Saucer and Spritz cocktail and café bar, free file and polish from Pin and Polish, the in-store beauty bar, plus exclusive special offers on the current spring/summer collection.

With the retail market being extremely competitive, Oasis are championing a new way of getting to know its customers better and integrated them into its brand’s DNA, and it is a clever move to gage reaction to a new season collection before production, taking the power away from the press and back to the consumer who spends their money on the brand. The immersive brand experience will also no doubt get the retailer a lot of social media coverage across its customer base.

Luxury brands have been inviting its customers into previews of the new collections ahead of the season drop for numerous years, and many labels have introduced ‘see now, buy now’ collections, but Oasis seem to be one of the first high street retailers to allow its customers to get an inside look and say on what pieces will make it into the stores come autumn/winter.

So what can we expect from Oasis come autumn? Well, lots of brocade, embroidery detailing, standout checks, sugary pastels, rainbow knits, and luxurious velvet. Highlights included a two-piece velvet red suit, delicate dark florals on pleated skirts and feminine dresses, as well as traditional Fair Isle knits featuring flashes of colour with shocking pink, blue and rainbow hues to brighten up winter knits.

