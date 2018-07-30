Off-White and SSENSE team for exclusive collection

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and the e-retailer SSENSE have joined forces once again for an imaginative new line.

The exclusive collection features items with graphics meant to be an extension of Abloh’s Cutting Room Floor exhibit - which serves as a recreation of his home studio in Chicago. The installation appeared at SSENSE’s brick and mortar location in Montreal. For instance, the Work Surface t-shirt features images of the designer’s desk. Other personal effects, including books and notepads, also appear as graphics.

“This project is literally about putting my brain on display, and showcases how chaotic and organized my creative process is,” Abloh said in a press release. “The viewer is a voyeur by design.”

The two fashion houses previously came together for the Before & After line in 2015. The new pieces in the line range from 20 dollars to 210 dollars and can be purchased via SSENSE.com.