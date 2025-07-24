Off-White collaborates with Ibiza nightclub

Ibiza’s newest nightclub, [UNVRS], pronounced ‘Universe’, has launched its first official fashion collection in collaboration with Off-White, the fashion label founded by the late Virgil Abloh.

The limited-edition [UNVRS] x Off-White capsule collection has been designed to redefine “the intersection of nightlife and fashion,” and features a black unisex T-shirt and hoodie, designed with Off-White’s signature quotation marks and a custom graphic that blends the visual identities of both brands.

The [UNVRS] x Off-White collection Credits: [UNVRS]

The nightclub from creative visionaries The Night League, which opened its doors in May, states that the capsule is more than just merchandise and that it has been “created for those who move between fashion, music and art,” and that the pieces “are both collectible and club-ready”.

The [UNVRS] x Off-White collection is available exclusively from the nightclub’s website. The T-shirt is priced at 280 euros, while the hoodie will cost 490 euros.

The nightclub adds that this will be the first of three fashion collaborations to come of The Night League this summer.

