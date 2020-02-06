Off-White, Gucci belts and Moncler jackets named top searches in Q4 Lyst Index

Lyst has released its list of the hottest fashion brands and products based on consumer searches in the final three months of 2019, with Off-White, Gucci, and Balenciaga coming out on top.

Off-White retained its crown as the hottest brand in the world according to The Lyst Index thanks to strong demand for the luxury-meets-streetwear brand’s t-shirts, hoodies, sneakers and accessories.

The following 19 hottest brands in the top 20 were Gucci, Balenciaga, Moncler, Versace, Fendi, Prada, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Burberry, Stone Island, Nike, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, Vetements, Yeezy, Acne Studios, Canada Goose, Dr Martens and Loewe.

Noticeable changes in the overall list included Bottega Veneta which continued to climb, moving up two places following a 32 percent increase in searches for the brand in the three-month period, and Vetements, which fell five places to 15th spot after the announcement last year that designer Demna Gvasalia was stepping down.

The three most significant changes in the list this quarter were driven by a seasonal demand for insulated outerwear and robust footwear, with outerwear brand Moncler rising 10 places to 4th position, Canada Goose climbing 14 places to 18th position, and Dr Martens up 12 places to 19th position.

Lyst highlighted that this most recent list - and the final one of the decade - suggests a shift towards a more sustainable and “less streetwear-focused” future of fashion.

Gucci and Moncler selling hottest products

In womenswear, the Gucci logo belt was once again the world’s hottest fashion product, topping the list for the second time and averaging over 165,000 online monthly searches between October and December. In second place, and a new entry on the list, Amina Muaddi’s Gilda heels counted an average of 60,500 monthly searches between October and December.

The following womenswear products in the top 10 list were Prada's Monolith leather boots, Acne Studios’ multi check scarf, Bottega Veneta’s The Pouch mini leather clutch, Spanx’s faux leather leggings, Balenciaga’s Hourglass top handle bag, Dr Martens’ Farylle ribbon lace chunky leather boots, UGG’s Scuffette II slippers, and Arket’s down puffer coat.

In menswear, Moncler’s 1,200 dollar Maya jacket topped the list, seeing a 199 increase in searches in the final quarter of 2019, with Gucci’s GG wool jacquard scarf coming in second place. The following menswear products in the top 10 list were Alexander McQueen’s exaggerated-sole leather trainers, Moncler’s Down Gui vest, Yeezy’s 500 Stone sneakers, Stone Island’s cargo trousers, Acne Studios’ Face-Patch beanie, Nike's Air Force 1 ”Para-Noise” trainers, Off-White’s Diag Waterfall Over hoodie, and Barbour’s Chelsea Sportsquilt jacket.