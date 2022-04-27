Off-White launches first beauty collection

US streetwear label Off-White has launched its first collection of beauty products, “Paperwork”. Meant to be “a universal toolkit for self-expression”, it addresses all genders, races and ages.

Accordingly, Off-White’s launch collection is genderless and consists of three categories that tap into three of our five senses: smell, sight and touch with four “Solution” fragrances, six “Imprint” face and body solid pigment crayons and six “Color Matter” nail polishes.

“Together, they offer a layered, sensorial and wholly customisable experience that replaces conventional 'instructions for use' with future-forward formats promoting creative freedom,” states Off-White in a press release.

Four fragrances

The fragrances, called “Solutions”, have been developed by Virgil Abloh in collaboration with well-known perfumers. A 100 millilitre bottle costs 185 US dollars (165 euros/135 pounds).

Solution No.1 was guided by Alexis Dadier and is a fresh, sporty, sexy fragrance characterised by main notes of howood (top), sand accord (mid) and patchouli (base). The brand describes it as “an everyday scent with ’90s undertones” that “takes inspiration from the infinite textures, colours and aromas that characterise the Earth’s sands”.

Image: “Solution No. 1” parfum / Off-White

Solution No.2 by Jérome Epinette is an energetic, empowered and confident fragrance of considered contrasts. It has tangerine leaves as a top note, orange blossom as mid notes and vetiver as a base note. Together, they create a fresh, woody duality that gives the parfum a “surprisingly addictive, elegant quality with a strong zest”.

For Solution No.3, Sidonie Lancesseur remixed the classical and conceptual into a modern romantic, seductive, overt fragrance with main notes that span pink peppercorn (top), rose damascena (mid) and ambrette liquid (base).

Solution No. 4 is defined by a contrast between freshness and warm woodiness and is based on perfumer Jerome Epinette’s sense of nature enveloping the urban, represented by eucalyptus and lavender at the top and heart, before meeting the city in black leather notes at the base.

Image: “Solution No. 2” parfum / Off-White

Pigment crayons

The “Imprint” face and body solid pigment crayons are waterproof and smudgeproof, yet easy to remove. They are also self-sharpening and paired with an emollient and conditioning setting spray for enhanced performance and longevity. They come in six vibrant, primary hues: Signal (red), Jet (black), Drill (brown), Zone (lime), Maze (indigo), and Lucid (glauque). Template, face and body stencils encourage a "creative output to enhance identity via face and body tagging". The stickers were seen most recently during the first Off-White High Fashion show in Paris in February. Each pigment crayon costs 40 US dollars (37 euros/30 pounds).

Nail polish

There are three long-lasting, deep matte nail polishes - Flashback (translucent fuschia), Digital (opaque electric blue), Military (opaque army green) - as well as a luminescent, multicoloured glitter polish and a quick-drying solvent that makes the white polish shatter as it dries for a purposefully subversive, imperfect crackled finish. A clear polish rounds out the collection. Nail adhesives were designed to add an accessory vibe to nails, “extending identity through the playful Off-White branded iconic treatments”. Each nail polish costs 35 US dollars (33 euros/25 pounds).

The new Off-White “Paperwork” beauty collection is available from 20th April 2022 at the brand’s official website and select Off-White stores, as well as on Farfetch, Browns, Violet Grey and via select international retail partners.