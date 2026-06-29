Off-White launches L/Ab c/o Off-White, an accessible street style label

Off-White is launching L/Ab c/o Off-White, a new street style label within the Off-White universe. As the brand explains on its website, it is a brand created for the next generation of creatives, cultural catalysts and emerging talent. Inspired by the spirit of youthful experimentation that has long defined the label, the brand stems from Laboratory of Fun, a concept that envisions creativity as an open, evolving process rather than a fixed outcome.

Within this framework, creativity, participation and everyday self-expression play a fundamental role. T-shirts, sweatshirts, tracksuits, trainers and underwear are reinvented and incorporated with new codes, consolidating the brand's fundamental link with youth culture.

It is a work “in progress”, while the output is incidental. What matters is the process itself: the conversations, connections and creative exchanges that emerge along the way.

So, while Off-White continues to express a fully formed cultural identity and vision, L/Ab c/o Off-White remains deliberately open, an evolving framework for the collective coding of culture. As reported by WWD, the line replaces the previous “Off-White For All” and is aimed at a younger consumer with accessible price points.

The cropped boxy jacket, for example, is priced at 130 Swiss francs, the jogger trousers cost 135 Swiss francs, while the “floral diagonal skate t-shirt” is priced at 65 francs. The first drop of the collection is available on Off-White's e-commerce.

Founded in 2013, Off-White offers seasonal collections of menswear and womenswear, objects and furniture. With a design studio based in Milan, the brand leverages the history and craftsmanship of Made in Italy.