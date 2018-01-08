Off-White launches more accessible collection

London - Off-White has released a "more affordable" capsule collection consisting of t-shirts and hoodies in a bid to boost the brand's appeal among millennials. Entitled "For All" the unisex range is set to launch in all 11 Off-White stores around the globe on January 8.

The new, more accessible collection features four graphic t-shirts, as well as four hoodies, which bear the brand's signature white and black stripes and quotation marks. Prices for the new collection range from 95 US dollars for a t-shirt to 170 US dollars for a hoodie, which considerably less than Off-White's main line, which sees t-shirts retail between 300 US dollars and 580 US dollars.

"The price tier allows for a new customer to see themselves within the overall concept of the fashion label," said Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White, to Business of Fashion. "Off-White can be luxury at a traditional luxury price point, or equally it can be relevant at an affordable price point." The designer, who currently serves as the brand's creative director believes that brands which limit themselves to a single price-point are out of touch with consumers demands today, and risk failure to connect with their target audience.

The new affordable collection launch comes as Abloh continues to ensure his designs are accessible to a wider range of consumers. The designer collaborated with affordable eye-wear brand Warby Parker last month and embarked on an even bigger partnership with Nike one month later. In addition, Abloh is set to release an "affordable" collection with Ikea later this year.

"I plan to [launch affordable collections] periodically but with the freedom to decide where and when in each instance," added Abloh.