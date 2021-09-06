Off-White launches tea set with Ginori 1735

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White has unveiled a limited homeware collaboration with Italian brand Ginori 1735 featuring tableware for a “modern dining room”.

The tableware collaboration is based on the traditional shape of Ginori 1735’s Antico Doccia collection, which has been used since the mid-1700s and features dinner plates, serving platters, a teapot and a teacup saucer set.

Each piece combines Abloh’s aesthetic with Ginori 1735’s late-baroque Florentine silverware, with Off-White graffiti superimposed on the crockery in a simplified colour palette of black and white to allow the collection to “compliment any kitchen or home”.

Image: courtesy of Ginori 1735; Off-White c/o Ginori 1735

Commenting on the collection, Virgil Abloh, chief creative director and founder of Off-White, said in a statement: “This is a collection for the modern dining room - whether formal in a home, a millennial apartment, or simply a dorm room. The imposition of the modernity of a logo and graffiti art with the respected house of Ginori 1735 is proof that good design can live on forever.”

This marks the first release between the two luxury brands, with Ginori 1735 stating that a larger partnership will follow in 2022.

The collection was unveiled at the Off-White Milan store at via Bigli 2 during Milan Salone del Mobile Design Fair. The store’s ground floor has been transformed into an immersive Off-White Home environment, where different “objects” across multiple categories are connected into a visual dialogue of product design.

Off-White c/o Ginori 1735 limited edition homeware is available on both Off-White and Ginori 1735‘s websites, select Off-White boutiques, the Ginori 1735 Milan flagship, and Farfetch.com. Prices range from 165 to 485 pounds / 170 to 500 euros / 245 to 720 US dollars.

