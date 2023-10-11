Off-White teams up with Monster High

Off-White, the fashion brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh, has unveiled a collaboration with Mattel doll toy brand Monster High.

The collaboration marks one of Abloh’s last projects he actively pursued before his death in late 2021 of cancer and offers a capsule collection of four original Monster High dolls adorned in Off-White catwalk ensembles.

In a statement, Mattel said that Abloh’s inspiration originated from his long-standing desire to explore the world of toys, driven by his close relationship with his children. He was intrigued by the unique appeal of Monster High, characterised by its fresh take on street-inspired style and strong embrace of individuality and he aimed to reimagine Off-White’s iconic looks with the unique Monster High ‘Monsterfication’ design language.

Kim Culmone, senior vice president and head of doll design at Mattel, said: “The genesis of this collaboration was a meeting in late 2020, where the fusion of Virgil Abloh’s creative vision and Monster High’s distinctive character sparked a groundbreaking partnership.

“The Off-White c/o Monster High collaboration signifies the celebration of creativity, non-conformity and the boundless possibilities that arise when fashion, art, and toy culture converge.”

The limited-edition collaboration includes four dolls with their own unique personalities and a musical punk twist. ‘Electra Melody,’ is a sea monster wearing a dress from Off-White’s spring/summer 2018 ready-to-wear show with mismatched gloves, Off-White-inspired clear-wrapped heels, and doll-sized versions of Off-White sunglasses and the coveted Burrow 22 shoulder bag.

While ‘Harmonie Ghoul,’ is a franken-monster straight from the lab, wearing a tiered checkered dress from Off-White’s spring/summer 2017 collection with red knee-high boots, one bearing the label ‘Not For Walking’ and the other ‘Not For Dancing’. Her look is accentuated with doll-sized versions of Off-White earrings and a Burrow 20 chain-link shoulder bag featuring a custom Monster High Skullette keychain.

‘Raven Rhapsody’ is a gargoyle wearing an entire ensemble from Off-White’s spring/summer 2017 collection, which merges sporty and elevated aesthetics, complete with wings and a horn hat, alongside Off-White accessories, including a black belt bag and neon pink logo earrings. The final doll is ‘Symphanee Midnight,’ wearing an Off-White autumn/winter 2020 black ballgown on the dancefloor, with chain-link jewellery and an Off-White Jitney 1.4 bag.

The four ghouls will be available in-store from Off-White flagship locations in Miami, New York City, Las Vegas, Paris and Milan from October 11. 'Electra Melody' will be available on Mattel’s direct-to-consumer site MattelCreations.com and Off-White.com from October 13.