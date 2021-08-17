Oh Polly launches collection with influencer Jess Hunt

Fast fashion online retailer Oh Polly is launching a new collection with UK influencer and model Jess Hunt on August 18.

The ‘Alta Moda by Jess Hunt’ collection inspired by vintage Vogue and warm summer sunsets features two-piece sets, dresses, jumpsuits and separates in a colour palette of warm neutrals with spice tones and metallics.

The styles are “true Oh Polly iconic fits and fabrics,” explains the online retailer, all designed by Hunt in her “true sleek, luxurious and minimal style”.

Commenting on the collection, Hunt, who has more than 1.5 million followers online, said in a statement: “Summer is my fave time of year for fashion so I wanted to create an edit which said summer but also said luxe, and just a collection that I could go back to time and time again.

“The inspiration came from summer time sunsets which you can tell with the colour palette. It also came from the cuts and styles that I love to wear. I also wanted the collection to have a really luxe feel which is why we decided on the detailing. I also knew I wanted the fabrics to feel amazing on your skin, which they do.”

Oh Polly is a rapidly growing pureplay fast fashion brand selling women’s clothing internationally. Its business model is social-first and centred around its Instagram and Facebook accounts which currently have more than 4.5 million followers.