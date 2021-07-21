Oh Polly launches new swimwear line

Fast fashion retailer Oh Polly unveiled a new swimwear brand Neena Swim during Miami Swim Week as part of its ambition to become a leader in the swimwear and beachwear industry for the consumer market.

Neena Swim is described by Oh Polly as a new swimwear brand that “stays true to its roots” with a focus on “stand out pieces that are sure to get you noticed” with subtle nudes and bold and bright hues in “daring, yet sexy cuts”.

The catwalk collection consisted of three new collections, showcasing matching bikini sets, one-piece swimsuits, accessories and beach cover-ups. Styles featured cut-out detailing, thin halter straps, and plunging necklines with bottoms available in a selection of thong, Brazilian or full cuts.

Neena Swim official launches on July 21 at 6pm with a dedicated website, neenaswim.com.

Oh Polly is a rapidly growing pureplay fast fashion brand selling women's clothing internationally. They have offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou with more than 200 employees in the UK, and 300 directly employed worldwide. Its business model is social-first and centred around its Instagram and Facebook accounts, which currently have more than 4.5 million followers.

Images: courtesy of Oh Polly, Neena Swim by Getty Images