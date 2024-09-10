Old Navy celebrates 30th anniversary with '94 Reissue limited-edition collection

American brand and retailer Old Navy is marking its 30th anniversary this year with the launch of a special, limited-edition collection that celebrates some of its best-selling products from the '90s.

Launching in 1994, Old Navy has grown to become one of the United States' most iconic brands, with more than 1,200 company-owned and franchise stores. Known for its stance on the democratization of fashion, the brand has collaborated with everyone from RuPaul to Carrie Donovan.

Old Navy marks 30th anniversary with limited-edition collection Credits: Old Navy

"To mark our 30th year, we're celebrating our heritage while creating new history and reasserting our place in culture," said Haio Barbeito, CEO of Old Navy, in a statement. "It's such an iconic American brand that it's hard to find someone who has not bought something from Old Navy. As we head into our next chapter, we're focused on inviting customers to play with style by delivering amazing experiences and products that meet them where they are."

Seeking to reconnect with its longtime customers as well as new customers, Old Navy's special 30th anniversary collection, the '94 Reissue, breathes new life into iconic '90s designs from the brand while remaining true to its heritage. Reimaging pieces from Old Navy's golden era, this includes baby tees, baggy jeans, tracksuit sets, cargos, bucket hats next to the brand's famous performance fleece sweatshirt.

Old Navy celebrates 30th anniversary Credits: Old Navy

"At Old Navy it's not just about the fashion, but the joy we experience in it," said Zac Posen, chief creative officer at Old Navy. "If we look back at the '90s, it was a moment of moving from possibilities to reality, the juxtaposition of pop culture meeting indie culture, meeting hip hop. It was a time that allowed people to express themselves and their self-identity – and that's what the team has re-created with the '94 Reissue collection. Come play and reimagine style with us."

To mark the collection launch, Old Navy will host a '90s Throwback party hosted by Posen and Lindsay Peoples, editor-in-chief of The Cut. Taking place during New York Fashion Week at Webster Hall, the party will showcase the '94 Reissue collection and includes live performances by Ja Rule, En Vogue, and Hanson. In addition, Old Navy is inviting customers to celebrate its milestone anniversary in-store through the Once More '94 campaign, which includes a' 90s-inspired magazine."

The '94 Reissue collection, which features close to 200 family-friendly styles, will launch September 13 online at www.oldnavy.com and in select Old Navy stores.