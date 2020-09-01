Old Navy encourages store employees to serve on election day

Old Navy is promoting community service in a very unique way. The retailer has offered to pay its store employees who volunteer to serve as poll workers on U.S. election day this November.

The company has teamed with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to help the organizations recruit 250,000 new poll workers, which would ensure polling sites stay open and efficient across the country on election day, which is November 3.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls," Nancy Green, head of Old Navy, said in a statement. "Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board."

Store associates who opt to serve as poll workers will be compensated by Old Navy with eight hours of pay, in addition to any compensation from their local jurisdictions.