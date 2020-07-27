Old Navy teams with Popsugar for first-ever "tween" line

Old Navy is launching its first "tween" apparel collection, for children aged 10 to 13. The limited edition line is created in partnership with women's lifestyle site Popsugar.

Called PS x ON, the gender-inclusive line includes comfortable essentials. The pieces were designed in collaboration with a set of tween advisors for clothing intended to make young people "feel confident, channel kindness and make a statement for whatever back-to-school looks like this year," as stated in a press release.

The team of advisors included musician and athlete Jensen Gereng, level eight gymnast and YouTuber Alizé Lee and Kheris Rogers, a young designer who uses bold fashion to make statements on equality.

“As a family brand, we’re constantly challenging ourselves to innovate the business to best serve all ages, sizes and personalities,” Andres Dorronsoro, SVP and GM of merchandising at Old Navy, commented. “We saw an opportunity in the tween market and were immediately inspired by this next generation that is inclusive, culturally-conscious and not afraid to stand up for what they believe in.”

Image: Gap Inc.