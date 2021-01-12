Oliver Bonas launches its first activewear collection

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas has launched OB Active, its first activewear line described as a “playful collection designed to help, empower and motivate”.

Oliver Bonas explains in a press release that it was inspired by the first coronavirus lockdown and the shift in wearing activewear more in our day-to-day lives.

“The pieces were made to help you feel comfortable, energised and body positive in everything you do,” adds the brand.

Key features from OB Active includes the use of quick-drying antimicrobial sweat-wicking fabric that draws moisture away from the body and helps to regulate your body temperature, as well as the inclusion of hidden pockets in the waistband and the legs to hold essentials such as mobile phones, keys or cards.

Each piece offers mid-level support ideal for medium-impact exercise, with the crop tops each having different detailed backs. In addition, the crop tops also include removable bra cups, and each piece has flat seams to improve comfort and minimised the potential of chafing.

The collection is colourful and print-heavy, with florals and animal prints, and features leggings, crop tops, and loose fitted T-shirts designed in a lightweight fabric, alongside a selection of sweats and a hoodie.

OB Active is available now with prices ranging from 29.50 pounds for a T-shirt to 45 pounds for leggings.

Images: courtesy of Oliver Bonas