Oliver Bonas launches jewellery with Liv Purvis

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas has launched a jewellery collection with influencer Liv Purvis, who the brand describes as a “long-standing friend”.

The Liv Purvis x Oliver Bonas ‘Flower Moon’ collection features “heirloom inspired pieces” from gold earrings to rings, necklaces and a bracelet designed with delicate floral and celestial details, inspiring quotes and pale inlaid stones, named after important women in the influencer’s life.

The collaboration marks Purvis’ first foray into jewellery and the influencer, who has more than 188,000 followers on Instagram, took inspiration from her own jewellery box. With the ‘believe’ signet ring influenced by one of her most memorable pieces of jewellery, a signet ring worn by her grandad.

Commenting on her jewellery line, Purvis said in a statement: “Well, this feels exceptionally special. I never thought I’d make a foray into jewellery, but when the opportunity came up to partner with my long-time loves at Oliver Bonas, in many ways, it felt almost serendipitous.

“Coming together, we’ve created a collection that combines my love of classic, antique and heirloom inspired pieces - with delicate florals, celestial nods and staple pieces I return to again and again, with the Oliver Bonas magic touch - and a couple of favourite mottos thrown in for good measure.”

Image: courtesy of Oliver Bonas

Other highlights include the Mother of Pearl gold plated necklace inspired by classic antique jewellery, the hoop earrings inscribed with ‘dream’ inside, and the stacking ring collection featuring a trio of stars, daises and the moon.

Purvis added: “Jewellery should make you feel special, it’s made to be treasured - and I truly hope that’s what we’ve achieved, and you love the pieces as much as we’ve loved making them. It’s been a long time coming, and I hope you’ll have and love them for a long, long time going forward too.”

Liv Purvis x Oliver Bonas jewellery is available now. Prices range from 39.50 pounds to 95 pounds. Each order also includes a reusable recycled cotton pouch to keep the piece safe when not being worn.

Image: courtesy of Oliver Bonas