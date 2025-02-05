Olivia Cheng wins the 2025 CFDA/Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant

New York-based fashion designer Olivia Cheng founder of Dauphinette, known for her use of preserved botanicals and repurposed textiles, has won the second annual CFDA/Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant.

The award aims to amplify the work of Asian Pacific Americas designers and offers participants support from industry mentors and funding from automotive brand Genesis to create a fashion collection that reflects their Asian heritage.

This year’s award saw Cheng present her three-look collection alongside emerging designers Texas-born, New York-based Bach Mai and Japanese-born Kozaburo Akasaka of Kozaburo, who studied fashion design at Central Saint Martins in London, to a panel of judges, including Meta’s Eva Chen, Monse founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim and Saks vice president of merchandising manager Sandra Park.

To help with their collections, the trio each received a grant of 40,000 US dollars from Genesis to finance their design innovations and participated in an immersion trip to Seoul, South Korea to seek cultural inspiration for their collections.

Olivia Cheng founder of Dauphinette, winner of the CFDA/Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant Credits: Genesis

Cheng impressed the judges with her bespoke collection inspired by the small window of time that occurs between the changing seasons titled 'Clove'. Centred around preserving and reframing natural materials, the collection honours the nostalgia and significance of the ginkgo tree across East Asian cultures and in Cheng's own family growing up.

Each look represents a clove and incorporates real nature elements, from 24k-gold electroplated ginkgo leaves to lotus flowers from her mother's garden to a jacket made from over 10,000 sequins hand-punched from beetle wings, with urban dress codes and tones inspired by Seoul, Korea.

As the winner, Cheng was awarded an additional 60,000 US dollars for the development of her brand.

Commenting on her win, Cheng said in a statement: "I'm deeply humbled, honoured, and excited to be selected as this year's Genesis House AAPI Innovation Grant recipient. Participating in this programme has not only been instrumental in my journey as a designer and business owner, but it has connected me to a room full of people who I know will be lifelong friends and mentors.

"I'm grateful to Genesis House and the CFDA for supporting me not only as a designer, but as a champion for sustainable design and innovative creation."

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, who was also on the judging panel, added: "We are extremely proud to congratulate Olivia Cheng of Dauphinette for becoming the second recipient of this landmark programme, which celebrates, nurtures and sets up emerging AAPI designers with the necessary capital, tools, mentorship and industry experience to become viable businesses in our industry.

"Celebrating the work of the three finalists right before New York Fashion Week sets the perfect tone for the American collections with the artistry on display at Genesis House."

The final collections will be displayed at Genesis House in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District until February 16, during New York Fashion Week.

Rachel Espersen, executive director, brand experience, Genesis House & Studios, at Genesis Motor America, added: “All of our finalists have consistently demonstrated their extraordinary expertise and ingenuity over the last five months, and we look forward to watching them continue to thrive as they grow their individual businesses."