Olivia Rubin launches debut interiors collection

British fashion designer Olivia Rubin, who made her on-schedule debut at London Fashion Week in September, has launched her first “fashion-meets-interiors” collection with Etsy, featuring her unique use of ombre pastel shades and rainbow hues.

The Olivia Rubin x Etsy collection has been designed to “bring dazzle of colour to people’s home” and features cushions, lamps, stationery, Christmas cards, placemats, as well as candles, which have been designed with seven hand-picked Etsy sellers.

Commenting on the collection, Rubin said in a statement: “It has always been my dream to bring my prints and colours to life in a homeware collection. After working closely with Etsy’s creative sellers, I’m ecstatic to bring a little bit of my rainbow happiness into my first ever home and living range.

“I’m proud that we have been able to create a versatile and unique range of products, which will bring a pop of colour to interiors. From the bold bursts of rainbow prints, to the sherbet and candy cane inspired shades, this is truly a homeware range with a colourful twist.”

Olivia Rubin teams up with Etsy to launch home and lifestyle collection

Highlights from the collection, which launches on October 1, includes ombre-pastel placemats, rainbow-inspired lighting, a pastel-rainbow inspired hand-crafted ceramic plates and bowl set, and reusable ceramic travel mugs.

There are also a number of festive items in the collection, including a selection of ombre-pastel coloured Christmas cards featuring slogans such as ‘Joy’ and ‘Peace and Love’, and festive candles available in cinnamon, gingerbread and candy cane scents.

Each piece has been developed with seven Etsy sellers: Lucy Says I Do (cards and notebook), Febbie Day Ceramics (ceramic plates and bowl set), Sami Couper (cushions), Kate Chesters Art (placemats and coasters), Hopscotch London (candle), Helen Rebecca Ceramics (ceramic travel mug) and Spark and Bell (lighting), all of which were chosen by Rubin, who explained that she was “instinctively drawn to the products and design style of each seller”.

On the design process of working with separate Etsy sellers, Rubin said: “I worked really closely with each seller. After picking the sellers, we met for brainstorming sessions and then I monitored each stage of development, to make sure the collection reflected me as a designer but equally didn’t compromise the aesthetic of each seller. From the greetings cards to the ceramic plates and placemats.”

Annette Picardo, UK managing director at Etsy, added: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Olivia on this collaboration for her first interiors collection. We are passionate about supporting our creative UK sellers and we’re excited to see how their individual craftsmanship has been utilised to bring this partnership to life.

“We believe these pieces will stand out in any home and we’re sure that Olivia and our talented sellers will be adding a splash of colour to people’s homes this year.”

Prices range from 9 pounds for a brightly striped notebook to 175 pounds for a rainbow table lamp.

The Olivia Rubin x Etsy range will be available from October 1 until the end of December 2019, available exclusively only on the Etsy sellers shops.

Images: courtesy of Etsy