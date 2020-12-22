Olympian Denise Lewis debuts activewear with Next

Next is collaborating with British Olympian Denise Lewis on her debut clothing collection for spring 2021. The collection is described as a “functional and stylish range of activewear essentials engineered for ‘the gym of life’” and features performance clothing essentials such as leggings, sports bras and breathable tops, as well as key athleisure staples including super soft sweaters and heavier weight hoodies.

The Denise Lewis Edit has been designed for “busy lifestyles and women on the go,” with all pieces included in the collection from the Next Active range “tested and approved” by Lewis herself.

At the heart of the collection is versatility, with the range offering suitable activewear options for a host of different workouts, from high-intensity training to low impact stretching and yoga.

The pieces are made from lightweight, breathable fabrics in plain and printed designs aimed at keeping the wearer cool, while inner waistbands and side pockets ensure personal items such as phone and keys remain secure, and sweat-wicking squat-proof leggings ensure maximum comfort and manoeuvrability during workouts.

“I am seriously impressed with Next’s range of activewear - I’ve been road-testing these pieces for months now,” said Lewis in a statement. “From squat-proof leggings (which don’t fall down!) to sports bras fit for various workout types - there’s something for every shape and size.”

Next have also developed technical trainers as part of the Denise Lewis Edit, which is suitable for running and high impact activities. Available in four colours and with a moulded heel to prevent inward or outward pronation.

The Next Denise Lewis Edit range, available in UK sizes 6 to 22 or XS to XXL, is on sale now at next.co.uk and in selected stores from December 30.

Images: courtesy of Next