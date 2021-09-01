On launches new hybrid outdoor shoe

Swiss performance footwear and apparel brand On has launched an all-new hybrid outdoor shoe, the Cloudaway inspired by the spirit of travelling.

The Cloudaway fuses traditional footwear techniques with high-performance engineering to create an outdoor shoe that merges adventure-ready durability with street-ready style.

The new silhouette features intricate stitching that locks its mesh upper to a vegan suede mudguard, which sits on a tailored Speedboard for a smooth rolling motion and soft step-in with On’s signature CloudTec sole.

The Cloudaway also takes notes from the classic Cloud speed-lacing system and includes single-toggle elastic laces that provide a quick lock-in and secure fit. The midsole is also closed for stone-catching prevention.

The adventure shoe has been designed to deliver all-day comfort and be sustainable, and the Cloudaway’s vegan suede leather and lightweight mesh upper is engineered from 85 percent recycled content.

In addition, On has also made sure that a piece of its home the Engadin Valley travels with its wearers as the Cloudaway has a 3D map of the region embossed on its sole.

The Cloudaway will be released in eight colourways: for women - almond/glacier, black/rock and ice/chili, and for men - bronze/white, ink/white, and black/rock, priced 130 pounds.

