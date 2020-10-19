On targets a younger audience with new Roger Federer collaboration

Swiss athletic footwear brand On has unveiled the second addition to the Roger Federer franchise in the form of a bold statement sneaker that aims to target a younger audience.

The debut sneaker from Federer, the ‘Centre Court’ marked the performance running brand’s first tennis-inspired style. It was minimalistic in design and featured On’s award-winning CloudTec sole.

The new Roger Clubhouse has been designed to make a statement and has a much chunkier look and feel than the Centre Court style. Described by the brand as an “ode to youth culture: to be worn, torn, stained and just lived in”.

The upper has been made from vegan leather and is tailored with textured layering for more robustness and durability. In addition, the Clubhouse also still features all of On’s performance DNA including the signature Speedboard and CloudTec technology.

On states that these sneakers have been made to be “functional” and they’ve added a herringbone pattern for better traction so they can be worn “wherever you see fit”.

“For those who tend to shy away from an all-white silhouette and still believe that collectables should remain in immaculate condition, it’s about living in them,” added On in the press release. “Every crease should take you back to a moment in time you celebrated being you. Paint them proud!”

The On Roger Clubhouse will be limited to just 2,000 pairs worldwide and will be available online via a raffle running from October 19 until October 21 and via 18 Montrose.

Images: courtesy of On