On unveils its weirdest sneaker yet

Swiss running and apparel brand On has launched what it is calling its weirdest creation yet, the Cloudmonster, a maximalist sneaker with more cushioning and a big rebound.

Designed for a “truly monster ride,” the On Cloudmonster has the thickest CloudTec midsole in the entire On range, providing more cushioning than ever before, with two layers of thick cloud elements to offer the wearer super-soft landings and maximum rebound.

On explains that the unique “radical rocker shape,” delivers a high energy return for long runs, as the Speedboard sandwiched between the layers of soft Helion cushioning propels you forward. During landing, the Cloud elements compress to reduce impact, while the Speedboard is loaded with energy, ready to release and drive forward again, technology which On states encourages runners to always be on the move.

Image: On Cloudmonster

“On shoes have always felt different, but this one is next level. It's the perfect shoe for energising easy everyday running or adding fun to the longer Sunday run; and it's a great choice, too, for recovery runs or gentler days when the mood just calls for a little exercise and air,” adds On in the press release.

The playful design also features a breathable mesh upper, engineered to offer feet a soft but secure structure and the shoe has been crafted from more than 30 percent recycled materials, as part of On’s ongoing commitment to support the sustainability of the planet.

The On Cloudmonster launches on March 31, priced 150 pounds from On-running.com and selected retail partners worldwide. On is available at 7,800 retailers in more than 60 countries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific.

Image: On Cloudmonster

Image: On Cloudmonster