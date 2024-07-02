On unveils tennis collaboration with Beams
Swiss performance sportswear brand On is continuing its push into the tennis market by creating a tennis lifestyle collection in collaboration with Japanese lifestyle brand Beams.
The tennis-inspired athleisure capsule collection has been designed to bridge the gap between on-court performance and off-court style, offering apparel, including a tracksuit, shorts, and a co-branded shirt in black, white and pine green, alongside On’s ‘The Roger Pro’ sneakers.
In a statement, On said the collection combines its technical expertise with “Beams’ long-standing tradition of curating high-quality lifestyle products,” and aims to transform the tennis and fashion landscape by “democratising the love for tennis, blending timeless aesthetics with modern youth culture and street style”.
The limited-edition collection was pre-launched at Beams Men Shibuya store in Tokyo on June 29 and is now available worldwide via On’s website. Prices range from 55 to 230 pounds.