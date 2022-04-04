OnBuy names Nike Air Force One social media’s most popular trainer style

UK online marketplace OnBuy has named Nike Air Force One the most popular Nike trainer style on social media.

Data collected by the platform through social media channels, Instagram and TikTok, cemented the style’s place in the top spot for Nike trainer models.

According to OnBuy, the Air Force One, which was released in 1982, had amassed over 787 million views on TikTok and is included in just under 2.5 million hashtags on Instagram.

Out of 100, OnBuy gave the beloved style a score of 99, putting it in the top place of the platform’s ranking system.

Nike’s Dunk and Air Max shared second place at 96 points, with the latter found to be the most hashtagged Nike trainer on Instagram, amounting to 6.5 million posts. On the other hand, Dunk boasted 402 million views on TikTok.

Cortez and Air Jordan, the namesake style released together with Michael Jordan, followed behind with 89 points, while Air Vapormax, Blazer and Air Presto also made an appearance on the list.

OnBuy made its selection through rigorous research over social media, taking into account accurate brand names, models and corresponding imagery.