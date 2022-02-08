One luxury brand dominates globally while a handful prove national favorites

It’s a small world and a new survey shows the luxury market is equally small. Louis Vuitton proves to be the most popular brand globally while Gucci fulfills the role of bridesmaid by regularly coming in second. The survey by raisin.uk calculates popularity by how many monthly searches a brand gets. But against a background of unprecedented economic, social and technological change, it is perhaps not so much the global winner that is most interesting among the findings as the nuances in brand loyalty from one nation to the next. While Louis Vuitton is the most popular brand in the US, it’s nowhere near the top on its home turf of France where Lacoste is the favorite. Coming in second in the US is the luxury label which is also the subject of a Hollywood movie about the founding family’s scandalous history, Gucci. Coach, founded in New York in 1941, is the only American label to complete the top three with 1 million searches a month.

Looking at the world’s online shopping habits reveals not only which brands have global dominance but also which nation's consumers march to the beat of their own drum. Louis Vuitton is also the most wanted brand in Germany, Spain and the UK. The Brits place Spanish house Balenciaga second and Italian powerhouse, Gucci, which has become a mainstay of fashion luxury, third. While the UK has long been a breeding ground for emerging graduate fashion, boasting arguably the top fashion school in the world in Central St Martins, and despite 51.9 percent of British voters opting to cut ties with Europe through Brexit, British shoppers prefer to bypass homegrown luxury such as Burberry, Stella McCartney or Alexander McQueen in favor of EU based brands.

raisin.uk

French consumers prioritize homegrown luxury, other nations' consumers tend to look abroad

Australian fashion fans are just as obsessed with Louis Vuitton as consumers elsewhere logging about 301,000 searches every month, followed by Gucci in second position with an average of 201,000 hits a month while in third place comes the Parisian house founded in 1910 which recently lost its longtime Creative Director, Karl Lagerfeld. Chanel doesn’t feature significantly among the favorites of the other top luxury-purchasing nations, but it does well in another southern hemisphere country, topping the charts in Hong Kong, with 110,000 monthly searches.

The sportswear brand featuring the crocodile logo founded by tennis player René Lacoste in 1933 tops French searches, and there is no reason to believe it will forfeit that position. Searches for Lacoste have gone up by 22 perceent since 2020 while Louis Vuitton in second place remains static. Dior, founded in 1946, takes third spot but unlike some of the other names in the report, it can only be bought in Dior’s own stores. However, it is owned by the same holding group that owns Louis Vuitton, so those 368,000 monthly searches contribute to one pretty powerful fashion conglomerate. The French consumer is unique within the context of the survey in that they prioritize luxury labels from their own country. Perhaps this is unsurprising as France has a longstanding history of leading the rest of the world in luxury fashion. Its grip on the global luxury market looks assured for the foreseeable future.

Despite being the birthplace of renowned fashion designers such as Balenciaga and Paco Rabanne, and home of luxury house, Loewe, there’s no local love demonstrated in the wardrobes of Spanish consumers who instead turn to France and Italy for their luxury looks. After Louis Vuitton, Gucci comes in second place with 135,000 searches, and Lacoste third with 110,000.