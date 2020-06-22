Onitsuka Tiger names Willow Smith as brand ambassador

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger, part of Asics Corporation, has named Willow Smith as its brand ambassador for its autumn/winter 2020 campaign.

Smith, who shot the campaign before the Covid-19 pandemic, highlights a collection that marks a new era for the fashion brand, which combines a fusion among pop art, fashion and sportswear with colourful patchwork and various different materials.

A spokesperson for Onitsuka Tiger said in a statement: "In 2020 when we will enter into a brave new era for humans, we feel a strong affinity and joy as a brand for the fact that we can collaborate with someone who has both a unique perspective on society and intelligence and share messages globally.

"Willow Smith is a woman blessed with universal humanism and excellent creativity, going beyond the limits of Generation Z or Millennials.”

The campaign shot against a desert landscape, aims to create awareness surrounding the environment and world we currently inhabit, explained Andrea Pompilio, creative director of Onitsuka Tiger, while also expressing Smith’s “natural beauty and strength as well as her love for the Earth”.

Commenting on being named brand ambassador, Smith added: "I immediately connected with Onitsuka Tiger’s vision for their new campaign. I loved that we were able to align both of our energies and create something that promotes a positive existence in this world. I’m excited for the future of the brand."

Smith’s imagery will be used by global on Onitsuka Tiger’s official site, as well as its social media platforms from this month.

In addition, Onitsuka Tiger has also announced that it will donate a part of the proceeds of the sale of this campaign to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to support their efforts in the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Images: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger