Online fashion platform Ssense launches dogwear

Montreal-based fashion platform Ssense is expanding its product offering with the launch of dogwear.

Brands featuring in the new assortment, which will span harnesses, leashes, collars, sweaters, collar charms and more, include 032c, Ashley Williams, Burberry, Heron Preston, Marine Serre, Moncler Genius, Paul Smith, Stutterheim, Versace, and VIP. Prices will range from 60 US dollars to 1,395 US dollars.

Collections by 1017 ALYX 9SM, MISBHV, Martine Ali, Maisie Wilen, Thom Browne, and more will be released in Spring 2020.

Ssense said its decision to dive into petwear was influenced by the “overwhelmingly positive reaction” to the platform’s Instagram series #SsenseInterns, which features its employees’ dogs modelling the latest dog fashion.

Almost 80 percent of Ssense’s audience fall in the 18-34 age range, which meant the platform saw an “immediate surge in engagement” whenever it posted to its #SsenseInterns Instagram account.

Brigitte Chartrand, senior director of womenswear buying for Ssense, said in a statement: "Increasingly, millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs. There is a growing interest to reflect their individual style and their dog's personality through clothing.

"For many of the brands we partnered with, this was the first time they considered producing dog apparel and accessories, making it a fun project to collaborate on. We're extremely excited to launch with a group of brands that reflect the Ssense point of view."

This news comes as more fashion brands experiment with the increasingly popular niche market petwear. Last year, Italian label Moncler teamed up with luxury dog clothing brand Poldo Dog Couture to launch a dogwear collection. In the same year, Swedish fashion giant H&M partnered with Italian luxury fashion house Moschino for a tongue-in-cheek petwear collection.

"I have two rescue dogs that I love so much. Being able to do a capsule with them in mind for Ssense has been from the heart," said designer Ashley Williams. "The best friend graphic reflects the Ashley Williams brand DNA and my feelings towards dogs in general. We have also included matching dog collars and hair accessories in our most popular fabrics, which we hope people will be able to enjoy with their pets."