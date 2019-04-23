Online sales at Jigsaw soar by a third thanks to ship-from-store technology

Online transactions at Jigsaw have increased by 32 percent in 11 months after the British high street retailer implemented ship-from-store technology.

Through partnering with omnichannel order management specialist OneStock, Jigsaw has unified its web and in-store inventory, meaning ecommerce orders can now be shipped directly from stores if the items are unavailable online. The brand said each of its stores now sends an average of 100 products a month, with 36 percent of the extra web sales being fulfilled by a store. Conversion rates were also up by 29 percent.

“Shipping from store has greatly strengthened our omnichannel capabilities,” Sonja Cavor, head of e-commerce at Jigsaw, said in a statement. “Online shoppers benefit from access to stock wherever its sits, while our stores have more room to display new collections. We've seen a cultural shift within the business from shop floor versus online to working together to do what’s best for our customers.”

Romulus Grigoras, CEO of OneStock, added: “Omnichannel retailers face the challenge of multiple points of stock which can result in items being unavailable to online shoppers. By implementing a distributed order management system, Jigsaw is seeing benefits both online and in-store. It’s able to sell stock more efficiently at full price, avoiding excessive seasonal markdowns and stockouts.”