OOFOS announces partnership with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

OOFOS, the global leader in recovery footwear, has named The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity as an official charity partner.

The partnership will see OOFOS, known for its pioneering and scientifically proven footwear technology that accelerates recovery, donating 2 percent of all net online sales in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

In addition to the donation, OOFOS will also be gifting footwear products to the hospital’s staff to aid their recovery after long shifts on their feet.

Giles Cundell, head of international at OOFOS, said in a statement: “This is a cause very close to the heart of the OOFOS brand and its entire team. As we partner with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, we reinforce our commitment to supporting, fund-raising and championing cancer charities in their vital work.

“Additionally, now more than ever, is a time to be wholeheartedly looking after the UK’s NHS staff who work tirelessly to give the best possible care to patients. We are confident our shoes will help them feel better and recover faster after a long shift. We are very proud to be able to help the charity and its staff, now and in the future and are confident that our partnership will grow and evolve.”

Antonia Dalmahoy, managing director of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, added: “I’d like to thank OOFOS for entering into this new, exciting partnership as part of its global drive to support people with cancer. Their support will be invaluable in helping us to save and improve the lives of people with cancer, and for that, we are enormously appreciative.

“In addition, by gifting Royal Marsden frontline staff some OOFOS clogs to wear at work, this new partnership will help us to continue supporting Royal Marsden staff as we have done throughout the pandemic. The last year has been incredibly tough for staff who have been caring for cancer patients while managing the impact of Covid, and now thanks to OOFOS and their super comfortable clogs we can lighten the load on their feet a little more.”

The move marks an expansion to OOFOS’ Project Pink launched in 2014 to support and raise awareness of breast cancer in the US following the diagnosis and later, sad passing of one of the company’s first employees, Duncan Finigan, from the disease.

OOFOS is pledging to give back year-round by donating a percentage of sales (2 percent) to cancer charities. In January of this year, it reached a milestone moment when over 1 million US dollars was donated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) since Project Pink’s inception.