Oola Lingerie signs with John Lewis after only seven months of trading

Plus size lingerie brand, Oola Lingerie has announced its collection will be available at retailer John Lewis - just seven months after the company started trading.

The brand has become popular with plus-sized influencers and offers stylish, contemporary, and colorful underwear. Oola Lingerie stocks back sizes from a size 38-46 and cups from D-G, along with matching briefs and thongs from sizes 14-32.

“To be listed with such a prestigious retailer is a huge honour, especially after just seven months of trading and launching during a pandemic,” said Oola Lingerie co-founder Sarah Maskell in a statement.

She added, “We have had great feedback from the buying team at John Lewis about our range and we can’t wait to bring our great offering to their customer base.”

Courtesy of Oola Lingerie

Jess Patton, buyer at John Lewis commented in a release: “This premium brand brings a new dimension to the plus size market and therefore to our range.

“We are sure our customers will appreciate the level of fit, comfort and style that Oola delivers.”

The range is now available online at John Lewis. Oola Lingerie is also stocked with online retailers Live Unlimited, Silkfred and Brastop.