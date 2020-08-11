Opening Ceremony launches 365 Days of Pride collection

Opening Ceremony is highlighting the importance of acknowledging and celebrating Pride beyond June with a new ‘365 Days of Pride’ limited-edition capsule collection that aims to not only celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in New York but also to pay homage to some of the most historically significant institutions within it.

The fashion brand has worked with seven institutions and artists from the LGBTQIA+ community on the collection, including three venues in New York that have been safe havens for the LGBTQIA+ community for decades - the Stonewall Inn, Julius, and Henrietta Hudson, as well four NYC LGBTQIA+ collectives that celebrate and affirm the lives of marginalised queer and trans people of colour - BUBBLE_T, DisCakes, Glam Collective, and Papi Juice.

The limited-edition 6-piece T-shirt capsule collection is available exclusively on Farfetch and has been designed in collaboration with Matthew Riemer, co-curator of Instagram account @lgbt_history and co-author of photographic book We Are Everywhere, who has curated a list of slogans from past Pride demonstrations and protests in order to create a capsule that amplifies the voices and the plight of these queer venues / collectives.

Each slogan has been paired with a contemporary artist, including Braulio Amado, Aya Brown, Terrell Davis, Rafa Esparza, Andrew Thomas Huang, and Chella Man, to create an artwork inspired by each phrase.

Commenting on the collection, Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon, said in a statement: “The one thing that kept coming to mind as Covid19 has eviscerated lives on a global scale was its effect on nightlife and the jeopardy the pandemic imposes. Nightlife is the heart and soul of queer and trans culture; it’s where I first felt comfortable in my own skin, it’s where I had my first kiss.

“I wanted to do something for the venues important to NYC and for the parties that have celebrated inclusivity and BIPOC representation, with an overall sense of ‘Pride’.”

Images: courtesy of Farfetch / Opening Ceremony