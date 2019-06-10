Opening Ceremony launches capsule collection for Yoox

Yoox has teamed up with New York-based brand and retailer Opening Ceremony on an exclusive eight-piece womenswear collection for the summer.

Opening Ceremony founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon were inspired by music festivals for the summer capsule collection, which features a “playful mix” of relaxed silhouettes, bright colourways and summery florals.

The eye-catching collection draws inspiration from the “vibrant energy that emanates from music festivals all around the world” as well as Yoox’s “eclectic and colourful spirit” added the brand in a statement.

The capsule line includes sweetheart neckline dresses, empire waist tops, crop tops, printed pants and bike shorts, and the aim is that all the pieces can be “remixed and styled” for the festival season.

The Opening Ceremony x Yoox collection is available now with prices ranging from 93 pounds for the shorts to 219 pounds for the dresses.

Images: courtesy of Yoox