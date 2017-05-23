Opening Ceremony teams up with Habitat for a Twins Peaks t-shirt range

London - The much-awaited return of cult TV show Twin Peaks has seen a resurgence of 90s fashion styles and led to a number of brands releasing Twin Peaks inspired merchandise. To mark the hit tv show return leading concept store Opening Ceremony has teamed up with Habitat to launch a Twin Peaks capsule collection, which includes five different t-shirts.

A post shared by openingceremony (@openingceremony) on May 16, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

The t-shirts each bear a different image from the classic tv show, such as the show's opening title or characters Laura Palmer and Audrey Horne. Each t-shirt is available in either black or white and retails for 30 USD. The t-shirts are currently for sale online via Online Ceremony's web store and in Online Ceremony's stores in New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

A post shared by openingceremony (@openingceremony) on May 18, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Twins Peaks was originally created by David Lynch and Mark Frost and debut on ABC in 1990. The show only ran for two seasons before it was canceled, but has since become a cult classic. The much awaited third season of the show aired on May 21 on Showtime, and is set 25 years after the show's original airing date.