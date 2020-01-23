Original Penguin launches mental health campaign

Menswear brand Original Penguin has partnered with mental health champions #IAMWHOLE and Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens to launch a campaign to celebrate the things that make each of us different and the people who embody what it truly means to #BeAnOriginal.

The partnership will incorporate various initiatives in the coming months, explained Original Penguin in a statement, all of which are being designed to facilitate open conversations about mental health topics, by contributing to #IAMWHOLE's efforts to de-stigmatise mental health.

The campaign is part of the brand’s New Originals series that champions and supports “trailblazers, unique people, inspiring causes and the talented and influential individuals who share their love for originality” and it is hoped that through the collaboration it will encourage people to speak out and seek help when they need it.

Further details on the campaign will be announced in the coming months.

Image: courtesy of Original Penguin