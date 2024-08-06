Orlebar Brown teams up with Lamborghini

British menswear resort brand Orlebar Brown has announced a multi-year collaboration with a car brand Automobili Lamborghini.

The collaboration will feature multiple collections launching globally from this summer until summer 2026, with the first capsule collection featuring swim shorts, resort shirts, trousers, polos, and T-shirts, as well as a beach towel.

Orlebar Brown and Automobili Lamborghini capsule collection Credits: Orlebar Brown

The collection draws inspiration from details of Automobili Lamborghini cars, matching its bright colours with chic dark shades for an elevated holiday style. Highlights include Orlebar Brown’s tailored swim shorts in a mixture of prints and jacquard designs using the legendary hex of Automobili Lamborghini exhausts and vents.

The collection also includes Orlebar Brown’s new Bulldog Drawcord style swim shorts with dual branded, gold effect drawcord ends.

The hex design has also been interpreted onto polo shirts, T-shirts, the Howell two-tone towelling resort shirt and beach towel.

Orlebar Brown and Automobili Lamborghini capsule collection Credits: Orlebar Brown

The Orlebar Brown x Automobili Lamborghini collection is available in Orlebar Brown stores and online stores across the UK, US, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, UAE and Australia, and at Automobili Lamborghini’s store at its headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese and online at lamborghinistore.com. Select retailers worldwide will also carry the collection.

Prices range from 145 to 495 pounds.

Orlebar Brown and Automobili Lamborghini capsule collection Credits: Orlebar Brown