Orvis UK launches range made from oyster shells and plastic bottles

By Huw Hughes

18 minutes ago

Orvis UK has launched a new range of clothing made from MarinoWUL+, a fibre made from recycled plastic bottles and pulverized oyster shells.

The brand said the range is its most sustainable yet, with each garment containing around 5-7 bottles.

The men’s range features a lightweight ripstop windbreaker in two colourways at a price of 129 pounds, while the women’s range includes a classic tipped crew sweater, also in two colourways, at a price of 89 pounds.