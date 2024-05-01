Osan named UK sock distributor for Reebok

Osan, part of the Sockshop Group, has signed a UK exclusive deal with sportswear brand Reebok to become its sole UK distributor of socks.

The Reebok socks collection features a wide range of specialised designs tailored to meet the specific needs of different disciplines, including classic sports socks for everyday wear to high-performance options for running, cycling, tennis, football, and yoga.

Reebok has more than 30 different styles available across five sizes and various colourways and the collection will be available to purchase through a range of retailers, including Osan’s sister company Sockshop.co.uk.

Amit Ruia, director at Osan Ltd, said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce we are now the sole distributor of Reebok socks in the UK. I think with the history of the Reebok brand and Osan’s expertise, this will be a fantastic start to a long-term partnership.”