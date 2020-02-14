Osman unveils bespoke windows at The May Fair Hotel

To celebrate its twelfth year as the official hotel of London Fashion Week, The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel, has collaborated with fashion designer and designer in residence, Osman, to create a bespoke window installation.

This year’s theme explores cross border pollination and sustainability with the aim of offering a visible representation of the relationship between art and fashion and features a gold dress designed by Osman that revolves in the window.

The gold dress, originally appeared within a performance in Lahore, Pakistan, and links in with Osman’s upcoming London Fashion film ‘Her Dreams Are Bigger’ which shines a thought-provoking light on the realities of fast fashion and global concepts of beauty, while highlighting the importance of sustainability.

The window display will be visible to the public until February 22.

In addition, Osman has also designed exclusive touchpoints for guests to experience, including distinct key cards and a series of ‘Osman recommended’ dishes available at the hotel’s contemporary Italian and Spanish restaurant, May Fair Kitchen.

Osman Yousefzada, designer in residence said in a statement: "This year my display is shaped by my personal consideration of the fashion industry and the idea of transporting across cultures and borders.

“This design is signature of the film and panel discussion at Whitechapel Gallery I have created in place of a catwalk show, to explore the idea of sustainability in fashion. I love the freedom of experimenting with fashion and art; creating a display at this renowned hotel has proven the perfect way to do this.”

Botho Stein, general manager, The May Fair Hotel added: “We are delighted to mark our twelfth year as the official hotel of London Fashion Week with an exclusive design from our designer in residence, Osman and look forward to guests’ reactions to this thought-provoking display which shines light onto important societal issues.

“The showstopping display will allow Osman’s iconic style and multidisciplinary practice to come to life throughout the hotel and the streets of Mayfair, reiterating our property as the Hotel of Fashion.”

Images: courtesy of The May Fair Hotel