OTB Group launches fifth edition of School of Craftsmanship to train luxury manufacturing talent

OTB Group has launched the fifth edition of its School of Craftsmanship, an in-house academy aimed at training future talents in Made in Italy luxury manufacturing, during celebrations for Italy’s National Day of Made in Italy.

The programme, hosted at Staff International in Noventa Vicentina, will run two editions in 2026, one beginning in March and another in September, and, for the first time, introduce specialised pathways in collection product development, pattern making and tailoring.

The initiative is designed to pass on artisanal and manufacturing expertise to younger generations, combining classroom learning with hands-on training alongside master artisans. Participants complete a six-month programme that includes workshops, mentoring and a professional traineeship focused on the luxury production cycle.

The launch event was attended by Adolfo Urso and hosted by Renzo Rosso and Ubaldo Minelli. The programme emphasises sustainability, innovation and the preservation of Italian craftsmanship skills.

Since its inception, the academy has trained more than 50 young talents, with over 85 percent subsequently hired within group companies, demonstrating strong employability outcomes.

OTB owns brands including Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf, and the School of Craftsmanship supports the group’s strategy of strengthening the Made in Italy supply chain by developing skilled professionals for the luxury sector.