​&Other Stories launches first bridalwear collection

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
London - It seems as if the affordable bridalwear trend is here to stay, with &Other Stories joining an increasing group of high street retailers in offering accessible wedding gowns and bridesmaids gowns to the masses.
&Other Stories has designed a special capsule collection for the upcoming wedding season Spring/Summer 2017 which features a number of suitable gowns in an array of soft pastels, whites and creams. The collection, which is set to launch this week both online and in stores, features gowns with a classic silhouettes which adds to the dresses functionality to ensure they can be worn to any occasion in addition to weddings
"The idea of treasuring your wardrobe has always been a part of the stories philosophy. We want our designs to become a fixed of your wardrobe, and accompany you for several seasons," said Caroline Björkholm, Head of Creative Lab & Other Stories in a statement.
"With this collection we highlight the the occasion dress, for weddings in particular, each of which is so versatile that they can easily become a wardrobe favorite." Prices for the collection are set to range between 59 pounds and 105 pounds.
Read more on affordable bridalwear:
Photos: Courtesy of &Other Stories