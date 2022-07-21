& Other Stories launches rentals with Hurr

H&M Group-owned womenswear retailer & Other Stories is launching short-term clothing and accessory rentals with fashion rental platform Hurr.

With rental services "growing rapidly," & Other Stories said that they were “excited” to be offering a curated selection of its summer collections on Hurr, featuring dresses, tops, skirts, trousers, outerwear, bags and footwear.

& Other Stories managing director Lina Soderqvist said in a statement: “We love the sustainability aspect of fashion rental and look forward to making our collections accessible to a wider fashion-loving community.”

Hurr customers can rent & Other Stories pieces for four to 20 days. The pieces are available for rental at Hurr’s pop-up location in Selfridges, London and online.