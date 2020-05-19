& Other Stories launches sustainable collection

& Other Stories has launched a limited-edition collection of ten ready-to-wear pieces that have been crafted from sustainably sourced materials such as Lyocell and organic cotton, alongside a collection of vegan leather shoes.

The collection features seven dresses, a co-ord set and a standout take on tailoring in the form of a blazer dress that are made from raw silk, organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell, a fibre made from sustainable wood pulp in a closed-loop system.

The playful and romantic pieces feature voluminous, sculptural and waist-hugging silhouettes, with elaborate details such as a hand-embroidered collar, gathered pleats, exaggerated sleeves, dropped shoulders, ruffles and silk-covered buttons.

Highlights include a sheer Lyocell blend maxi dress in a soft yellow floral print featuring a drawstring waistline and ruffle detailing, a bustier balloon mini dress with an intricate couture-inspired boning structure of the bodice made in organic cotton, and an oversized sculptural blazer mini dress with an hourglass inspired silhouette in a blue rose print.

“This collection is an ode to spring and summer and the unique feeling when everything in nature wakes up around you,” explains Marie Nilsson, designer at & Other Stories in a statement. “By playing with volumes, we created dramatic but yet serene silhouettes.”

The ready-to-wear collection sits alongside the retailer’s newly released vegan shoe collection featuring a strappy sandal, with a squared-toe, buckled ankle strap and a '90s heel made of Vegea, an innovative vegan material partly made from the by-products of winemaking where discarded grape skins, stalks and seeds are turned into an alternative to leather.

Prices range from 85 pounds for a dropped waist silk top or relaxed silk shorts to 225 pounds for the balloon mini dress. The strappy sandals retail for 75 pounds and come in beige or black.

To launch the capsule collection, & Other Stories launched a short film starring DJ Mia Moretti to bring the collection to life.

Images: courtesy of & Other Stories