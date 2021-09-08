Over 40 designers to pay tribute to Alber Elbaz at PFW

AZ Factory, the fashion start-up founded by the late Alber Elbaz and Richemont, has confirmed that its tribute to the designer will be a collaborative catwalk show featuring more than 40 fashion houses.

In a statement, AZ Factory said that the ‘Love Brings Love’ tribute closing Paris Fashion Week on October 5 will be “a homage to the late couturier”. The show’s concept will take inspiration from the Théatre de la Mode, a 1945 Parisian exhibition that united French couturiers as a beautiful expression of creativity, prestige, and solidarity in the wake of World War II.

The uplifting story was a fascination of Elbaz, explains AZ Factory, and the designer, who sadly died from Covid-19 in April, had always dreamt of uniting his fashion family for a new, modern iteration of Théatre de la Mode for today.

The Paris-based fashion start-up didn’t reveal which designers and fashion houses would be taking part, just adding in the press release that they would be revealed at a later date.

AZ Factory chief executive, Laurent Malecaze, said: “We are so moved and humbled that today’s best creative minds are joining the AZ Factory team in paying tribute to Alber’s memory. The show will be a powerful expression of love and a beautiful celebration for our dear Alber. We know that he would have been incredibly honoured to be remembered in this way.”

The AZ Factory ‘Love Brings Love’ tribute show will be presented on October 5 as the closing event of Paris Fashion Week.