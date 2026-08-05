Oxfam launches charity-backed clothing rental service

Charity retailer Oxfam Great Britain has launched Oxfam Rental, the UK’s first charity-backed national clothing rental service.

The new platform, available via a dedicated website, allows customers to borrow one-of-a-kind garments collected through Oxfam’s donation network, helping to keep clothing in circulation while raising funds for the charity’s humanitarian work.

The rental service offers two collections: the womenswear range features pre-loved pieces sourced from Oxfam donations and retail partners, while the menswear collection is provided through a partnership with ACS Rental and includes suits, tuxedos and occasionwear.

Each item is professionally cleaned, checked and prepared before being made available to rent, Oxfam said. According to the website, garments are cleaned using ozone technology, which removes bacteria and odours without harsh chemicals, helping to preserve the condition of pre-loved pieces.

Customers can select their rental dates, choose a garment online and receive their order through next-day delivery, with return shipping included. Each rental lasts for 14 days, allowing customers to wear pieces for events and occasions before sending them back.

Oxfam said the launch builds on its decades of experience collecting donated clothing and aims to give more garments “the right person to rent”.