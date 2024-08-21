Oxfam partners with Vinted for London Fashion Week catwalk show

Charity retailer Oxfam is partnering with pre-loved fashion marketplace Vinted for its catwalk showcase during London Fashion Week, as part of its sixth annual ‘Second Hand September’ campaign.

The ‘Style for Change’ show will take place on September 12, opening London Fashion Week with a catwalk show featuring all pre-loved clothing styled by Bay Garnett, which will then be available to purchase on Vinted through Oxfam's online wardrobe shop.

Kehinde Brown, strategic communications lead at Oxfam, who is directing the show, said in a statement: “Oxfam are thrilled to have Vinted as our partner for our Style for Change fashion show, as part of our Second Hand September campaign this year. Together, we are on a mission to make second-hand fashion mainstream, so it is a wonderful and authentic pairing.

“Our fashion show will be the ultimate display of sustainable fashion, which we hope will inspire people to discover the joys of second-hand clothing. Vinted has captured the mainstream and championed pre-loved fashion like no other online marketplace has, so we can’t think of anyone better to be partnering with to help prove that second-hand does not mean second best and that by embracing pre-loved clothing, individuals can express their personal style while contributing to a larger cause.”

Oxfam launched 'Second Hand September' in 2019 to inspire people to shop in a way "that is kinder to people and the planet" and to encourage people to donate and buy second-hand items.