Ozwald Boateng to design uniforms for British Airways

London - British tailor Ozwald Boateng has been tasked with redesigning the uniforms for British Airways, following in the footsteps of Julien MacDonald, the designer of the airline’s current uniform.

The new uniform will form part of the airline’s celebrations for its centenary next year and is part of British Airways five-year investment plan, where the airline is investing 4.5 billion pounds to overhaul the interiors of its long-haul aircraft as well as to install WiFi to every seat.

Boateng, who is known for bringing a modern contemporary twist to British institution launched his first womenswear collection earlier this year, will be designing a collection for the airline’s 32,000 employees who wear a uniform as part of their role.

In a statement, British Airways stated that the OBE-honoured designer would be “working closely” with the airline’s employees throughout the development process, from shadowing them to understand their roles and how the uniforms need to perform, to design, testing and final delivery.

The Boateng-designed uniforms will be worn by flight crew, cabin crew, customer service agents, special services, ramp operators, baggage handlers, cargo employees, and engineers.

British Airways chairman and chief executive, Alex Cruz, said in a press statement: “Our uniforms have been an iconic symbol of our brand throughout our 100-year history and our partnership with Ozwald will take us forward to the next chapter in our journey.

“At a time when we’re investing for customers, new uniforms are a visual representation of investment in our people and we want them to feel proud when they wear the new uniform.”

Boateng added: “I am really excited about creating this new uniform for British Airways. It is important for me to create something that makes all of British Airways’ 32,000 uniform-wearing employees across the world excited, at the same time as enabling me to really demonstrate my skills as a designer.

“I’m looking forward to taking a uniform and refining it into a collection.”

Boateng started his career in fashion in 1986 and became the first tailor to host a catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week. As well as being the youngest tailor to open a store on Savile Row, he was also the creative director at Givenchy Homme from 2002 to 2006.

Other British designer’s that have designed the British Airways uniforms over the years include Paul Costelloe, Roland Klein, Baccart Weatherall, and Hardy Amies.

It has become common practice for major airlines to tap fashion designers for their staff uniforms, Dame Vivienne Westwood gave the Virgin Atlantic cabin crew a glamorous makeover, while Qantas’s cabin crew attire was designed by one of Australia’s most acclaimed international designers, Martin Grant who designed a black uniform with red accents and trilby hats. Air France also has a long-standing tradition with using French couturiers, with Balenciaga and Dior both designing uniforms in the 1960s, while most recently Christian Lacroix designed a uniform featuring red gloves and a red bow-tie belt dress, and Zac Posen known for his red carpet gowns designed Delta Air Lines a uniform for its 30,000 staff from flight attendants to airport customer service agents.

