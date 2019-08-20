P.E. Nation launches first athleisure set made from recycled materials

Australian activewear brand P.E. Nation is taking steps further into the sustainability world as it launches its first athleisure set, the Strike Set. Comprising of a bra available for 119 USD and leggings for 129 USD, P.E. Nation’s Strike Set marks the beginning of the brand’s mission to continually pursue excellence in sustainability.

The Strike Site is made using a sustainable tech fabric called Vita Power by Carvico This materials not only provides recovery power and muscular compression, but aims to reduce the amount of lactic acid produced for a faster recovery. Vita Power by Carvico is created with regenerated nylon—which is upcycled from fishing nets and fabric scraps.

The Strike Set is part of P.E. Nation’s Conscious Nation collection, which includes organic cotton T-shirts and tank tops that launched in July 2019. In October, P.E. Nation is set to launch seven more sustainable pieces—including another matching set, sports bras, and leggings—into the collection.

Image: Courtesy of P.E. Nation