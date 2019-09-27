Paco Rabanne to launch menswear

Paco Rabanne launched menswear yesterday in Paris at their spring/summer 2020 runway show as the brand works to grow beyond their successful womenswear line. "The idea is to extend to menswear what we do in womenswear," said Paco Rabanne general manager Bastien Daguzan to Business of Fashion. "There is a continuation in fabrics and prints. For some categories like jersey, knits, t-shirts, accessories, it was seamless."

Paco Rabanne already has five retailers committed to carrying the line and will also be selling it via their own e-commerce channel. The first drop of the collection will be in December of this year.

The menswear launch is part of the brand's "One Rabanne" strategy. Originally the company, which is owned by Puig, kept the ready-to-wear and perfume businesses separate. In 2017, everything was brought under one entity beginning with the creation of the Pacocollection fragrance. In terms of beauty, Paco Rabanne also has a genderless makeup line in the works.

Puig is betting big on Paco Rabanna and expects sales to reach 1 billion euros by 2025. This year alone the brand is expected to triple its revenue according to Business of Fashion, with credit being given to the brand's creative director Julien Dossena. They are also doing well on the ecommerce front with 50 percent of sales being generated online. Fragrances still make up the majority of their business, although Puig doesn't release concrete sales figures.

photo: via Pacorabanne.com